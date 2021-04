Jay Z's Tidal streaming service aims to make waves in music industry Hip hop mogul and rapper Jay Z is enlisting some of his famous friends, in addition to his wife Beyoncé, to try and shake up the music industry. The new "owners" of his recently purchased streaming music site "Tidal" were introduced Monday, including Usher, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Kanye West and Alicia Keys. Billboard magazine editor Joe Levy joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the venture.