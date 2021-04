Japanese protest U.S. bases in Okinawa after woman's death The U.S. military in Japan faces new protests after an American Marine veteran is accused of murdering a young Japanese woman. Tens of thousands of Japanese rallied Sunday on the island of Okinawa, calling for the removal or reduction of the military bases there. Okinawans insist they're not anti-American, but many are against American bases, and their grievances date back to the end of World War II. Adriana Diaz reports.