Live

Watch CBSN Live

January Preview – 60 Minutes Sports

Watch a preview of the January edition of 60 Minutes Sports. Topics include: ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin, former NFL players Vincent Wilfork and Brent Jones, and the GoPro camera. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.