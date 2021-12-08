January 6 committee moves forward with contempt charges against Mark Meadows Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot as it prepares to hold him in contempt. Plus, the House passes legislation paving the way for the Senate to raise the debt ceiling. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller, and Washington Examiner political and investigative reporter Sarah Westwood join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the latest from Washington.