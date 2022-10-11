Watch CBS News

January 6 Capitol attack investigation looms over midterm elections

New details in former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone's memoir reveal just how politicized the January 6 attack remains ahead of this years midterm elections. It comes as Democratic candidates lead in several key states despite President Biden's waning popularity. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and Toluse Olorunnipa, White House bureau chief for the Washington Post, and join CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
