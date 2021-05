January 29 marks first day IRS accepts tax returns Monday, Jan. 29 is the first day the IRS will accept 2017 tax submissions. Although the Republican tax law took effect Jan. 1, it does not apply to 2017 tax returns. Lauren Lyone Cole, senior editor for Business Insider, joins CBSN to explain the benefits of submitting your tax returns early and how the IRS recommends you file your taxes.