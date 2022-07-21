Jan. 6 House Select Committee to hold eighth and final public hearing We are hours away from the eighth and final day of public hearings by the Special House Select committee investigation into the Jan. 6 riots. The panel is hoping tonight's primetime hearing will lay the foundation for a case against the former president. CBS News senior investigative correspondent, Catherine Herridge and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson spoke with Christina Ruffini and Elaine Quijano about tonight's hearing.