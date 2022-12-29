Watch CBS News

Jan. 6 committee releases interview transcripts from Donald Trump Jr., Stephen Miller and more

The Jan. 6 committee released a batch of 19 more witness testimony transcripts including from Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump aide Stephen Miller. Plus, one former aide's testimony is revealing potential efforts to discredit witnesses. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more and explains how one witness' testimony shows a shift in former first lady Melania Trump leading up to the attack on the Capitol.
