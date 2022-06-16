Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's "pressure campaign" against then-Vice President Pence The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is holding its third day of public hearings this afternoon. The panel is set to focus on former President Donald Trump’s attempts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into changing the results of the 2020 election. Dale Carpenter, a law professor at the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University, spoke with CBS News' Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano about the constitutionality of Trump's so-called “pressure campaign” on Mike Pence.