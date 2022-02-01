Live

Rep. Jamie Raskin on Trump's claim that Pence could have rejected the 2020 election results

Former President Donald Trump said in a statement that Mike Pence could have rejected the results of the 2020 election. Meanwhile, the House committee investigating the January 6th attack has interviewed people from Pence's staff. Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of that committee, joins CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane on "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest on the investigation.
