Rep. Jamie Raskin on Trump's claim that Pence could have rejected the 2020 election results Former President Donald Trump said in a statement that Mike Pence could have rejected the results of the 2020 election. Meanwhile, the House committee investigating the January 6th attack has interviewed people from Pence's staff. Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of that committee, joins CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane on "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest on the investigation.