Jack Alcott previews debut of "Dexter: Resurrection," and talks about reprising his role "Dexter: Resurrection" debuts on Friday with actor Jack Alcott reprising his role for the series. The show left off with Dexter's son, Harrison – played by Alcott – finding out his father may not be the vigilante killer he claimed to be. Alcott talks to "CBS Mornings Plus" about reprising his role and what to expect.