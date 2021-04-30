Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ivanka Trump trademarks raise questions

President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump made headlines last week when it was revealed that her business won trademark approvals the same day she met with the Chinese president at her father's Mar-a-Lago resort. Adriana Diaz has more from Beijing.
