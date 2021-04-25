Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ivanka Trump berated on JetBlue flight

A professor says that he and his husband were removed from a JetBlue flight for berating fellow passenger Ivanka Trump, saying "Your father is ruining the country." CBSN's Reena Ninan has more details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.