"It's every mom's worst nightmare" As she watched the news of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting unfold in 2012, Liza Long saw her own life mirrored back to her as a mother of a mentally ill and violent young boy. It prompted Long to tell her own story in a blog post provocatively titled "I am Adam Lanza's Mother" -- a call to action and a cry for help. She has now written a book, "The Price of Silence," about her family's struggle and the failings of the mental health system.