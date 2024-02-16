Israeli troops raid Al Nasser hospital in Gaza to search for hostages Israeli forces this week entered Nasser Hospital, southern Gaza's main hospital, claiming there was intelligence that hostages or the remains of hostages abducted by Hamas may be inside. Hamas denies that it uses hospitals for military purposes. During the raid, the Israeli military says it detained dozens, including 20 people that Israel accuses of taking part in the Oct. 7 terror attack. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports.