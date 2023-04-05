Donald Trump Indictment
Finland Joins NATO
Oil Production Cuts
Biden and Reelection
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Trump charged with 34 felony counts, pleads not guilty
Trump responds to indictment in first remarks after his arraignment
Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race
Brandon Johnson wins closely contested Chicago mayor's race
Taliban bars Afghan women from working for the U.N.
Tech executive Bob Lee dead in reported stabbing in San Francisco
Israeli forces storm Jerusalem mosque, arrest hundreds of Palestinians
Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi reportedly in intensive care
Trump awarded legal fees from Stormy Daniels in defamation case
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem
Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, clashing with worshippers and arresting hundreds. The violence prompted rocket strikes from Gaza, and retaliatory airstrikes from the Israeli Air Force. Charlie D'agata reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On