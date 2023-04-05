Watch CBS News

Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem

Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, clashing with worshippers and arresting hundreds. The violence prompted rocket strikes from Gaza, and retaliatory airstrikes from the Israeli Air Force. Charlie D'agata reports.
