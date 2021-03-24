Live

Watch CBSN Live

Israel targets two tallest buildings in Gaza

In the wake of heavy rocket fire against its country, the Israeli military launched more than a dozen airstrikes on suspected Hamas targets in Gaza City. Warnings were issued, but more than 20 people were wounded. Gayle King reports.
