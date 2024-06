Israel rejects cease-fire amendments proposed by Hamas; Israelis, Hezbollah trade strikes Hamas is facing international pressure to accept a U.S.-backed cease-fire deal with Israel, but the group is proposing changes to the potential arrangement that the Israelis call unacceptable. Meanwhile, on Israel's northern border with Lebanon, fighting is intensifying with Hezbollah. BBC News Middle East correspondent Hugo Bachega joined CBS News to discuss the war.