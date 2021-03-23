Live

Israel ramps up offensive on Gaza

At least 35 Palestinians were killed in attacks around the city of Rafah, making the most recent cease-fire a distant memory. Charlie D’Agata reports from Tel Aviv as a massive search effort for a missing Israeli soldier presses on.
