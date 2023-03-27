Watch CBS News

Israel protests put pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu over controversial judicial reform plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing mounting pressure over his proposed judicial reforms that would give the nation's parliament more power over the courts. The country's largest trade union has called for a general strike, and departures from Tel Aviv's main airport have been suspended. BBC News Middle East correspondent Anna Foster joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
