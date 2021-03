Israel holding fourth election in two years Israelis are heading to the polls for the fourth time in two years Tuesday. The latest election comes after the Knesset, Israel's parliament, failed to pass a budget at the end of 2020. Many people see this election as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces a host of corruption allegations. Dan Raviv, a Newsday columnist and a former CBS News correspondent, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero for a closer look at the importance of the election.