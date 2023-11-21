Israel-Hamas deal near approval; temporary cease-fire and hostage releases discussed President Biden said a deal between Israel and Hamas is potentially "very close" to becoming a reality. If approved, the agreement may lead to a limited, temporary cease-fire and the release of some hostages. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, who is the moderator of CBS' "Face the Nation," has been speaking to sources on the potential details of the deal, and CBS News' Lilia Luciano has the latest from Israel. Also, CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has the Biden administration's reaction to the negotiations.