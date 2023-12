Israel facing pressure domestically and from allies to change tactics after hostage deaths Pressure is growing on Israel to scale back its military campaign after the IDF confirmed they mistakenly killed three hostages who they say were waving a white flag. At a rally in Tel Aviv over the weekend, Israelis demanded a deal to bring the remaining hostages home. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio has the latest from Tel Aviv and Charlie D'Agata has a report on Hamas' tunnel network.