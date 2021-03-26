Live

ISIS militants close in on Baghdad

Baghdad is close to being encircled by the Islamic terrorist group ISIS. The U.S. continues to fire on ISIS targets from the air. But the U.S. is also counting on Iraqi forces to defeat the terrorists on the ground. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
