Live

Watch CBSN Live

ISIS leader in Afganistan killed in drone strike

Hafiz Saeed Khan, the leader of ISIS in Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been killed in a U.S. drone strike. National security correspondent David Martin joined CBSN to discuss the details and significance.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.