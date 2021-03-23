Live

Watch CBSN Live

Iselle, Julio storms set sights on Hawaii

Although Iselle has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, she is still dealing wind gusts as high as 85 miles per hour. Hurricane Julio is following close behind. Mileka Lincoln of CBS affiliate KGMB reports from Hawaii.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.