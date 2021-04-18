Live

Watch CBSN Live

Is the war with ISIS headed in a new direction?

On Tuesday, the Senate's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee will hold a hearing on the ideology of ISIS. Hassan Hassan, the author of New York Times best seller "ISIS: Inside the Army of Terror," joins CBS News with more.
