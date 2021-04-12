Live

Is the Oculus Rift worth the hype?

Facebook revealed the price and release date of the anticipated Oculus Rift, a virtual reality headset. CNET editors Jeff Bakalar and Bridget Carey have more on whether the $600 headset is worth the hype.
