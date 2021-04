Is the Internet making us addicted to distractions? A recent survey shows the average worker spends about six hours a day checking email. According to The Energy Project CEO Tony Schwartz, too much Internet is making it hard for us to focus. In a New York Times story, he says the web “has arguably replaced work itself as our most socially sanctioned addiction.” Schwartz joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss his article, "Addicted to Distraction."