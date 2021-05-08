Is the cultural revolution on harassment as big as it seems? Sen. Al Franken announced his resignation following accusations of inappropriate conduct earlier this week and during his speech noted that Senate candidate Roy Moore and President Trump have yet to face consequences from allegations against them. New York Times op-ed columnist Michelle Goldberg joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the difference in how Republicans and Democrats have reacted to harassment accusations, why other industries like finance have not come under similar scrutiny and the growing fear of backlash many women are feeling.