Is the campaign hurting your relationship?

According to a new survey from Cosmopolitan magazine, the 2016 election may be taking a toll on your personal life. Conservative commentator Ashley Pratte and Cosmpolitan.com editor Amy Odell join CBSN to discuss the findings.
