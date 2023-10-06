Is Jim Jordan the right House speaker candidate to unite the GOP? Strategists weigh in A vote to decide who will be the next House speaker following Rep. Kevin McCarthy's ouster is expected to take place next week. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker, calling him a "star." Joel Payne, a CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist, and Michael Ricci, a Republican strategist who previously served as a communications aide for House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner, joined CBS News to discuss whether Jordan is the right candidate to unite House Republicans and what the Democrats want to see from the next speaker.