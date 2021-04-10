Live

Watch CBSN Live

Is it time for a new strategy to fight terror?

The Paris attacks mark the first coordinated ISIS attack in the West. Michael Morell, a former deputy director of the CIA and CBS News' senior national security contributor, talks with Norah O'Donnell.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.