Is Hollywood out of ideas?

Remakes of well-known movies like "Scarface" and "Ghostbusters" seem to show that studios are running out of original ideas. Variety deputy editor Jenelle Riley tells CBSN's Elaine Quijano about Hollywood's creative drought.
