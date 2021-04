Is Hillary Clinton in trouble? What you need to know. In an attempt to gain support from minority voters, Bernie Sanders met with activist Al Sharpton yesterday in Harlem. Likewise, Hillary Clinton is expecting an endorsement from the Congressional Black Caucus today. This comes days after Clinton's loss in the New Hampshire primary, where Sanders took most of the young, female votes. With more on the democratic effort for non-white votes, CBS News Correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN.