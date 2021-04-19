Live

Is Donald Trump shifting his campaign's focus?

Although Donald Trump stuck to his usual script today in Virginia Beach, calling Hillary Clinton a "liar," the presumptive GOP nominee has been more reserved at recent campaign events. CBS News' Major Garrett joins CBSN with more.
