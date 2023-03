Irvo Otieno video shows moments surrounding man's death in police custody Disturbing new surveillance video obtained by The Washington Post shows the moments surrounding the death of 28-year-old Irvo Otieno, who suffocated to death while in police custody. Ten people have been charged in his death. CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues reports on the video, and Washington Post reporter Salvador Rizzo joined Anne-Marie Green to discuss the latest in the case.