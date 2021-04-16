Live

IRS warns taxpayers to beware of scams

The IRS is warning taxpayers to beware of scammers who make fake phone calls or send emails in order to scam people out of money. CBS News national security correspondent Jeff Pegues has the latest details for CBSN.
