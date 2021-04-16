Live

IRS warns of scammers as Tax Day approaches

As Americans rush to complete their tax filings, the IRS is warning the public about scammers and potential rip-offs. Jeff Pegues reports what to look for so your information doesn't get in the wrong hands.
