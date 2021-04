IRS is holding on to millions of Americans' tax returns, delaying refunds The IRS is holding 29 million tax returns for manual processing, delaying tax refunds for many Americans, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent arm of the tax agency that looks out for consumers' interest. Some taxpayers are fretting on social media about weeks of waiting for their money. CBS News Moneywatch reporter Aimee Picchi joins "CBSN AM" to talk about the delays.