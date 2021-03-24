Live

Watch CBSN Live

Iraqi, Kurdish forces re-take Mosul dam from ISIS

Government forces in Iraq are battling ISIS in the city of Tikrit, a day after American airstrikes aided Iraqi and Kurdish forces reclaim the Mosul dam. Charlie D'Agata reports from northern Iraq where the fighting continues.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.