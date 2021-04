Iraq War vet with inspiring PTSD story found dead Army Capt. Luis Carlos Montalvan did two tours in Iraq, but returned with a severe case of PTSD. He toured the country with his loyal service dog with a message of hope for other veterans, and co-wrote a best-selling book about his experiences. In a tragic turn, Montalvan was found dead in a hotel room last week at the age of 43. Chip Reid reports.