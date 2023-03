CBS News journalists reflect on covering the Iraq War, 20 years after it began It was 20 years ago, on March 20, 2003, that the U.S. launched the war in Iraq. As the invasion unfolded, CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata and producer Tina Kraus made their way into Baghdad to cover a conflict that would stretch out for nine years. In this reporter's notebook, they reflect on the early days of their war assignment.