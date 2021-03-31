Live

Iraq wants Saddam Hussein’s hometown back

Iraqi government troops are trying to re-take Saddam Hussein’s hometown of Tikrit from ISIS. Fighting alongside the Iraqi troops are Shiite militias backed by Iran. Holly Williams reports on the fight from inside Iraq.
