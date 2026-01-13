Iran's exiled crown prince wants Trump to "intervene sooner" so the "regime finally collapses" Iran's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has lived in the U.S. for decades, but is casting himself as part of the future of Iran amid protests. He wants President Trump to intervene "so this regime finally collapses and puts an end to all the problems that we are facing." Pahlavi said his nearly half century in the U.S. is an asset to replace the Islamic Republic with what he called a "democratic alternative."