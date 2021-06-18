Live

Iran to elect a new president

Iranians are poised to elect a hardliner as their new president right as the U.S. tries to pull the country back into the nuclear deal. CBS News' Elizabeth Palmer reports from Tehran on the man poised to win the vote.
