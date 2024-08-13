Watch CBS News

Iran rejects calls to hold off on Israel attack

Israel is bracing for a potential attack from Iran and its proxies. The U.S., alongside the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy, are calling on Iran to "stand down." CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports.
