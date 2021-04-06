Live

Watch CBSN Live

Iran nuclear deal: Too big to fail?

As negotiations wrap up, President Obama tries to add another foreign policy success to his presidential legacy. The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, the Wall Street Journal’s Peggy Noonan, USA Today’s Susan Page, and PBS’ Tavis Smiley discuss the deal.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.