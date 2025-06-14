Watch CBS News

Iran issues warning after U.S. helps Israel intercept missiles

Iran and Israel exchanged missile fire again overnight. Earlier this week, Israeli forces used drones, warplanes and covert operatives to target Iran's nuclear program. The Iranian regime issued a warning to the U.S., U.K. and France, saying they would target those interests in the region if the Western countries helped Israel defend against attacks. U.S. officials told CBS News that the U.S. helped Israel intercept some of those Iranian missiles Friday night.
