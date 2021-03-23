Live

Watch CBSN Live

Iowa friends celebrate 100th birthdays together

Long time friends Dorothy Pickett and Florence Koppin are lucky to be turning 100 years old, but even luckier to be celebrating together. Their secret? Staying active and coffee time with friends. KCCI's Eric Hanson reports.
